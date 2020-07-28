IPL GC Reveals More Details On Hosting Event In UAE, Set To Meet Franchises On Sunday

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council will finally put an end to all the concerns raised by franchises by revealing the final details about the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). As per the latest report, by The Times of India, the IPL Governing Council will be holding a meeting amongst themselves on Saturday via teleconference, followed by a meeting with their primary stakeholders - franchise owners, broadcasters and central sponsors - on Sunday and Monday respectively. The meetings will be held to zero down on the "final plan" for the IPL 2020.

According to the latest IPL 2020 dates, the tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final being held on November 8. The window for IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to global COVID-19 issues.

BCCI reveals the final plan for the IPL 2020

According to the report, the BCCI will be asking each franchise to create its own bubble in which the team will only be interacting with a limited number of people in their ecosystem or allotted to them by BCCI. The report states that a similar bubble will be created for the Indian cricket board and the IMG staff, broadcasters etc, while nobody will be allowed to interact with individuals outside their bubble except through pre-appointed coordinators.

Coming to the revenue pools, the report states that since all 60 IPL matches are being played in 51 days, there will be no change in the distribution of BCCI's central revenue pool and the franchises will only suffer a ₹2.5-3 cror loss due to no gate receipts this season, which is not major and won't have much of an impact.

However, for travel and accommodation, BCCI wants franchises to figure their own travel arrangements and accommodation in UAE, while they coordinate with the UAE authorities to ensure "discounted hotel rates" and share it with the franchises. As per the plan, It will be the franchise's choice to settle for options provided by BCCI or make their own arrangements. Franchises will fly their players to UAE and back, as is the case duringthe IPL in India.

For medical assistance, franchises will have to arrange for their own medical teams even as the BCCI will arrange a central medical team. According to the report, once the players and support staff land in the UAE, the franchises will ensure that COVID-19 testing is done and will also coordinate with BCCI's medical team on a 24x7 basis. Each franchise's medical team will stay with their respective teams within the security bubble.

Coming to replacing players, the BCCI has decided that there will be no change in the player policy and the franchises will be free to travel with extra players so as to avoid last-minute travels.

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel said that through preparations needs to be done before sharing the plan with franchises as he feels that once the plan is shared with the franchises, there will be questions coming up.

IPL 2020: CSK, RCB could be affected the most and here is why

While the IPL dates are out in the open, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to be affected the most as South African players are most likely to miss the IPL 2020 due to travel restrictions in the country. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 and the final will be held on November 8. But with COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in South Africa, the chances of players participation looks bleak.

Both teams' foreign contingent includes three players, all of whom are marquee players. While RCB, whose batting strength relies heavily on AB de Villiers, will be forced to look for other options to replace the veteran cricketer, CSK could be without two of their strike bowlers - Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi

(COVER IMAGE: IPL / TWITTER/ PTI)