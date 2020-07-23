CSK Likely To Accommodate More 18,000 Fans Post Upgraded Chepauk In IPL 2021: Report

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is likely to be held later this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). If the much-awaited T20 event ends up taking place outside India, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is reportedly planning to utilise the time frame to revamp their M. A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium. Located in the area of Chepauk in Chennai, the stadium is the home ground of one of the popular IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Manager Insists CSK Captain Not Thinking Of Retirement, IPL 2020 His Target

TNCA looking to expand CSK’s den during IPL 2020 timeframe

As per TNCA’s new facelift plans for Chepauk, the stadium to likely to see an increase in the seating capacity from 36,000 to 42,000 spectators. While speaking with The Times of India, a top TNCA source said that three stands in the stadium, namely I, J and K were used to stay closed for a long time due to a disagreement with the environmental authorities, thus leading to a decrease in capacity from 36,000 to 24,000 seats. However, the official stated that they have been given clearance to reopen the stands once again and their reconstruction works will “effectively” mean an increment of 18,000 seats for the spectators.

RS Ramaswamy, TNCA Secretary, said that the cricket association is hoping to start work sometime later this year so that it can be completed by the beginning of 2021. They are planning to get the stadium in time to host one of the Test matches against England between February and March next year. The revamped stadium will also see a much larger CSK support while hosting IPL 2021 matches when cricket returns to India.

Also Read | CSK Pay Tribute To MS Dhoni With A Special Song In Latest Instagram Post

IPL 2020: New possible IPL dates and BCCI’s take on the tournament

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted the BCCI to indefinitely delay the tournament. Recent reports now indicate that BCCI has zeroed in on September 26 and November 8 as possible IPL dates with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the event.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s return to CSK

Veteran Indian cricketer and CSK captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since July 2019. While he was set to return to the sport in March as CSK’s captain, the pandemic extended his comeback. MS Dhoni’s return to cricket through IPL 2020 remains one of the most talked-about aspects for CSK fans and for the now-postponed event.

Also Read | Who Is The CSK Player That N Srinivasan Calls For Talking To MS Dhoni? Details Revealed

Also Read | N Srinivasan Exudes Confidence In MS Dhoni's Future; Sets Timeline Of His Career

Image credit: IPL Twitter