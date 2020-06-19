'Cheeni Band': Harbhajan Singh Reiterates Call To Boycott China To Keep 'nation Healthy'

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has reiterated his call to boycott Chinese products following the recent developments at the LAC where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during a violent standoff against the Chinese troops. Taking to Twitter, the off-spinner stated that there is only 'one solution' to keep the nation and ourselves healthy - 'Boycott Chinese.' Singh had also issued an appeal earlier to ban all Chinese products following the violent standoff at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

शरीर एवं राष्ट्र.... दोनों को स्वस्थ रखने का...

एक ही उपाय है,

👍 " चीनी बन्द " 👍

शरीर के लिए *" देसी गुड"* और

राष्ट्र के लिए *"देसी Goods"* — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 19, 2020

Soon after the Indian cricketer appealed to boycott Chinese products, Editor of China's mouthpiece - Global Times - targeted Singh and claimed that the Indian bowler is representing 'another negative' image of Indian culture. Hu Xijin, the editor in chief of the Global Times, also criticised the boycott of Chinese products in India.

CAIT's appeal to boycott Chinese products

Speaking to Republic TV earlier, CAIT Secretary Praveen Khandelwal asserted a call to action as India being the biggest market for China must show them their 'correct place.' "Seven crore traders of the country have decided to boycott Chinese products. Yesterday we have released a list of 500 broad categories containing around 3000 products. And if we boycott these products, we can cause a business loss to China to the extent of Rs 1 lakh crore", Khandelwal had said.

The CAIT has set a target of reducing imports from China by a value of 13 billion dollars i.e approximately Rs. 1 Lakh crore by December 2021 with the cooperation of traders & citizens of India. Currently, the annual import from China in India stands for 70 billion dollars or 5.25 lakh crore of rupees.

Meanwhile, the CAIT has also appealed to Bollywood and sports stars endorsing Chinese brands such as Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli & others to stop endorsing Chinese products whereas on the other hand, the CAIT has invited Amitabh Bachhan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dikshit, Mahender Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and others to join the campaign of CAIT to boycott Chinese products under its flagship national movement " Bhartiya Saaman - Hamara Abhiman".

