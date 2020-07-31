IPL 'half Won' By Mumbai Indians On The Auction Table Itself: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra recently gave his take on why Mumbai Indians is the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in history. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the Mumbai Indians team is excellent at planning and they win half of the IPL during the seasonal auction process itself. Aakash Chopra also praised the franchise’s repeated entrustment on young cricketers.

Aakash Chopra dissects Mumbai Indians’ successful IPL mantra

On Friday, July 31, Aakash Chopra took to his YouTube channel and analysed some of the “secrets to success” of Mumbai Indians. He said that the planning of the franchise is “absolutely top-class” and “they have a backup for every position”. The reputed commentator further said that they collect cricketers at the auction in such a way that they do not have to worry even if one of their players gets injured or struggles with form. According to Aakash Chopra, having backups for players is the “hallmark of their success” as they “follow the philosophy of good selection”.

The former Indian opening batsman also praised Mumbai Indians’ way of grooming young talented cricketers. He said that giving opportunities to youngsters was something Rajasthan Royals did well during the earlier IPL seasons, but the Rohit Sharma-led unit has now become the centre of youngsters in the tournament. Aakash Chopra added that if a young player is in the Mumbai Indians line-up, then “sky is the limit” for him. He cited the examples of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande by further praising the franchise’s talent research program.

Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians’ IPL success

VIVO IPL 2020 schedule

The VIVO IPL 2020 schedule is expected to be announced on Sunday, August 2 through a teleconference meeting. The meeting will be held between IPL 2020 Governing Council and BCCI members. Apart from announcing the VIVO IPL 2020 schedule, the officials will also churn out several biosecurity measures which is to be followed by the players at the impending T20 event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IPL 2020: UAE corona cases

According to the most recent UAE corona cases updates, around 302 new coronavirus positive patients emerged in the desert country on July 30 to take their overall tally to 60,223. Statistically, the situation is better in UAE than in India, where the positive cases have risen to over 1.5 million. For player’s safety and precautionary measures amidst the rising UAE corona cases, the IPL 2020 season will be played in the desert country behind closed doors.

Disclaimer: The above UAE corona cases information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the UAE corona cases information.

Image credit: Official Twitter accounts of Aakash Chopra and Mumbai Indians