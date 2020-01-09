IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Mark 9 Years Of Association With Rohit Sharma In Throwback Post

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma was handed over the captaincy mantle in 2013 when Ricky Ponting failed to deliver the goods. Subsequently, Sharma was able to change the tide in his team’s favour after the team didn’t get off to an ideal start.

In fact, he was able to inspire his team to glory for the first time in 2013. The stylish batsman has led the team with aplomb and has taken the franchise to four IPL titles ever since. Rohit Sharma is arguably the Numero Uno of T20 tournaments as he has won 9 out of 10 finals in his career. Rohit has won the World T20 in 2007 with India, the Champions League 2013 with Mumbai Indians, the Asia Cup in 2016 with India and the Nidahas Trophy in 2018.

In IPL, Sharma won his first title with Deccan Chargers in 2009. In 2013, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to their first title as a captain. He went on to repeat the feat in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and maintained his 100% win record in IPL finals. On Thursday, Mumbai Indians shared a throwback picture on Instagram to congratulate Rohit Sharma on completing 9 years with the team. They wrote, "#OnThisDay in 2011...💙 #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians @rohitsharma45."

Mumbai Indians celebrate development with Instagram post

Rohit Sharma and his IPL records

Rohit Sharma is the only captain to win four IPL trophies. Under his captaincy, the Mumbai Indians has won the IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and recently, in 2019. Sharma holds the record of most runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL- 3732 runs. He has also taken a hat trick in the IPL for Deccan Chargers in 2009 season. He is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League with a 58.65% winning percentage.

Rohit is the third leading run-scorer in the IPL with 4898 runs in 188 matches, after Virat Kohli (5412) and Suresh Raina (5368), who stand at No.1 and No.2 respectively. He has hit 194 sixes in the IPL, which is fourth-most by a player in the IPL. He has scored most 50s by any Mumbai Indians player with 28 half-centuries.

