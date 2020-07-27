Kolkata Knight Riders Better Managed Than Mumbai Indians In The IPL: Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has had a journeyman career so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL). DK has featured for six IPL franchises, including four-time champions Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore among others. The 35-year-old now plies his trade for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders and the KKR skipper believes that the franchise is the best-managed franchise in the IPL.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik chooses Kolkata Knight Riders over Mumbai Indians as the best-managed franchise in the league

Kolkata Knight Riders splashed ₹7.4 crore in the 2018 IPL auction to buy Dinesh Karthik and the 35-year-old subsequently succeeded Gautam Gambhir as skipper. In an inteview on Speaking on The RK Show on YouTube, DK said that over a period of time he has realized that the Kolkata Knight Riders are the best when it comes to the handling of players and how they approach wins and losses. DK added that at KKR, the overall camaraderie and the relationship is such that they tend to stay in touch through the year, irrespective of whether the IPL is going on or not.

The former Mumbai Indians star lauded the Kolkata Knight Riders' owners and CEO and Managing Director Venky Mysore. He added their support makes them give their best and put in extra effort when they return to the Eden Gardens.

IPL 2020: DK hopes to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title

Dinesh Karthik said that being named the Kolkata Knight Riders captain was one of the best things that happened to him. With the IPL 2020 all set to return, the Tamil Nadu star hopes to add another title to their trophy cabinet. DK said that while the second season was not successful in terms of results, the journey was terrific and they could soon translate that into a title-winning season. DK's captaincy was under the scanner after West Indian all-rounder slammed the Kolkata Knight Riders captain for poor decisions during the IPL 2019 campaign.

The 35-year-old revealed that he had resolved the conflict by having a constructive discussion with the star all-rounder. DK said that honesty is the key to his leadership style and he isn’t afraid to have tough conversations with his teammates. The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper said that sometimes you have to say hard this to players, but say it in the most positive way possible. The former Mumbai Indians star said that as captain it is necessary to make sure that he doesn’t hurt the person. However, DK said that sometimes, it’s taken well, sometimes it’s not and it is impossible to please everyone.

(Image Credit: Dinesh Karthik Instagram)