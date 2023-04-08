IPL: Joe Root Shakes A Leg On Punjabi Song With Chahal; Dhawan Leaves Epic Comment - WATCH

DC vs RR IPL 2023: Famous among his teammates for bringing them to speed with the rhythm of the festival of cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal recently took Joe Root under his ambit. A video has been posted from the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle, in which the two could be seen shaking a leg and vibing together on a Punjabi song. Upon witnessing the dance Shikhar Dhawan left a witty comment.

Ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royal's leggie Yuzvendra Chahal took the dais with the franchise's new recruit Joe Root and exhibited a dance performance worth applause. In the video that is making rounds on social media and is shared by RR on the micro-blogging website Twitter, Chahal and Root set the stage on fire with a seemingly well-choreographed performance. Joe Root, who is set to make his debut in the IPL, has apparently acclimatised to the setting of the league. Watch the video to see the new off-field partnership hit it out of the park.

Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/bI4rPoRHSE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2023

Shikhar Dhwan's comment

Shikhar Dhawan, who evidently watched the video on Instagram, reacted in a witty manner and left a comment that sent the fans into hysteria. Here's the still of the comment left by Gabbar.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2023 match 11 Preview

In the match, Delhi Capitals would be coming in at the back of two losses and would be eager to get off the mark on the league table. However, Rajasthan is a formidable side and would be looking to acquire the winning formula exhibited in the match against KKR. DC would be exploring options from the bench today as Mitchell Marsh is set to miss the match. As for Rajasthan, the XI that took the field against PBKS may grace the ACA stadium today.

Rajasthan Royals probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals probable Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Russouw, Phil Salt (wk), Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed