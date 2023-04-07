Speaking to reporters ahead of the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Delhi Capitals bowling coach James Hopes, on Friday shared worrisome news for the franchise. Hopes confirmed that star Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Delhi Capitals' next few games in the Indian Premier League 2023. The 31-year-old will fly back to his homeland for his marriage.

Meanwhile, revealing the development, James Hopes said, “He [Marsh] is not going to be available for the next few games. He is getting married”. Marsh has been a key member for the DC franchise ever since he was roped in at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He featured in DC’s playing XI for their first two matches of the season against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Although he didn’t impress with the bat in the two games he played, he made a comeback to bowling for the Capitals in their previous match against Gujarat Titans. Interestingly, he returned with figures of 1/24 as defending champion GT won the game by six wickets, with 11 balls remaining in the game. Coming out to bat as an opener in both games, he returned for a golden duck against LSG, before scoring only four runs against GT.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad: DC's full squad for Indian Premier League 2023

DC IPL 2023 squad: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Ishan Porel

