IPL: Mumbai Indians Best Playing XI Of 2010s Ft. Rohit Sharma, Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful franchises in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has won the tournament four times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and are led by skipper Rohit Sharma. The team, who are known as slow starters, have gone onto deliver many memorable performances which are still fresh in the minds of cricket fans. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at the past decade and bring you the best MI IPL XI from 2010 to 2019.

IPL: Mumbai Indians XI of the decade (2010-2019)

Rohit Sharma (c)

The champion batsman was signed by the Mumbai outfit in 2011 and since then, he has made the team the most successful franchise. He led them to four IPL titles and played a total of 152 matches for the team. He has scored 4001 runs in the nine successful years with the side.

Suyakumar Yadav

The player found it tough to cement a spot in the side in the early stages of his career. For the past three seasons, he has made the opening slot his own and has played some match-saving knocks for the side. He has just played 33 matches, but has scored 938 runs so far.

Amabati Rayudu

Currently playing for Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu donned the Mumbai jersey from 2010-2017. In those eight seasons, he played 136 matches and scored 2635 runs. He was also the part of a side that won titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017 season.

Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder from Baroda has gone onto cement his place in the national side. However, it was his performances with MI that became the stepping stone for his selection in the national side. A lower-order batsman, who is capable of turning matches single-handedly, was picked up in the 2015 season. In his four-year journey with the side, he had played 66 matches in which he has scored 1068 runs.

Kieron Pollard

The current West Indies T20I and ODI skipper has made Mumbai his second home. He was signed in the 2010 auction by MI from West Indies outfit Trinidad and Tobago. Since then, he has been a vital cog in the side. He has played around 170 matches for the side and scored 3258 runs in the process. Apart from his batting exploits, he has also contributed with the ball. He is also an electric fielder who can contribute by taking match-winning catches.

Dinesh Karthik

The current Kolkata Knight Riders skipper once played for the current IPL champions. He donned the MI jersey in the 2012-13 season. He played 45 matches in those two seasons and managed to score 934 runs.

Lasith Malinga

The Sri Lankan legend has been a crucial part of the Mumbai dugout. The experienced campaigner has had a great IPL career with MI and has led their bowling attack for many years. He has been the team’s match-winner for many years and has produced results with his lethal bowling during death overs. He is the all-time leading wicket-taker for the side, picking up 195 wickets in total.

Harbhajan Singh

The off-spinner is the second-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai with 147 scalps. He has been a part of the side that won the first three titles. Harbhajan, who was a stand-in captain for Mumbai in the 2011 Champions League tournament, led the team to a title win after beating rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

Jasprit Bumrah

The No. 1 bowler in world cricket joined the Mumbai outfit in 2013. Initially, as a youngster, he failed to find a regular place in the side. It was in 2016 that he finally showed his capabilities as a bowler. In that year, he took 15 wickets. In 2017, he took 20 wickets to lead the team to a title. In 2019, he was once again instrumental in the team winning the title. He took 19 wickets. Overall, he has played 80 matches in which he has taken 85 wickets.

Zaheer Khan

The 2011 World Cup winner played six seasons for the Mumbai outfit (2009-2013). He played a total of 30 matches in which he picked up 29 wickets.

Mitchell McClenaghan

The Kiwi pacer played four seasons for Mumbai (2015-2019) and was their go-to bowler during the death overs. He also opened the bowling for the side and provided breakthroughs in the powerplay. He played a total of 56 matches and picked up 71 wickets in the process.