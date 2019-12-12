Rohit Sharma Shares Cute Moment With Daughter After Thrilling Knock In Ind Vs WI

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma played a belligerent knock of 71 off 34 deliveries which included 6 fours and 5 massive sixes and laid the foundation of India's win in the series decider in Mumbai. Rohit and KL Rahul tonked West Indies bowlers all around the park in a must-win game.

Rohit, who had not got going in the series as he had scored 8 and 15 in his previous two outings, wreaked havoc in Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium with his sensational strokeplay.

Soon after Rohit was dismissed, the camera captured an adorable moment of the Indian vice-captain trying to talk to his daughter Samaira who was in the stands with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. It was an adorable moment as the fans cheered on while Rohit was busy seeking Samaira's attention from the dressing room

Mumbai Indians posted the video on their Instagram handle with the caption: Guess who is Rohit talking to in the stands ?? Hint: ????#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvWI

Rohit Sharma talking to her daughter

Rohit Sharma 5 five sixes on the way to his 71 off 34 balls. Rohit Sharma became the first Indian and the third batsmen in the world to hit 400 international sixes across all formats when he hit his first maximum of the innings. West Indies star Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (476) take the first two places in the list. The explosive Indian opener is slowly catching on to them with his own six-hitting spree. He also completed 500+ runs against West Indies in international T20Is, becoming the first player in the world to do so.

After India's T20 series victory, the limited-overs tour will now continue with the ODI series starting from December 15 in Chennai.

