IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Upset With Rajasthan Royals For Sacking Him As Captain

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will begin in late March or early April, the excitement for the 13th edition of the tournament has already hit an all-time high. Even before the big deals made at the auction last Thursday, big trades were confirmed as Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin made the move to their new franchise, Delhi Capitals. A lot was speculated about the reasons behind the same and Rahane has finally commented on the same.

Ajinkya Rahane disappointed with Rajasthan Royals

When the 2019 IPL began, Ajinkya Rahane continued to be the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals even though Steve Smith was back from his ban. Smith had successfully led the Rising Pune Supergiant to the IPL finals in 2017. While the Royals struggled through most of 2019, the biggest news from the camp came mid-season when Rahane was relieved of his duties and Smith replaced him. Rahane referred to the incident as 'disappointing' and added that it was not a single player's contribution that made the team win or lose. He still insisted that he did not mind being held responsible for the team's failures. Rahane still maintained his gratitude for the opportunities that he got with the Royals.

Delhi Capitals look stronger than ever

Rahane is not the only former IPL captain who has joined the Delhi Capitals. Ex-Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was also traded to the Capitals after lacklustre performances in the past two seasons. At the auctions, DC availed the services of superstars like Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis. Here is the team's final lineup after the IPL Auctions:

Shreyas Iyer (captain)

Kagiso Rabada

Marcus Stoinis

Sandeep Lamichhane

Ishant Sharma

Ajinkya Rahane

Chris Woakes

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shikhar Dhawan

Shimron Hetmyer

Alex Carey

Jason Roy

Mohit Sharma

Prithvi Shaw

Lalith Yadav

Avesh Khan

Axar Patel

Tushar Deshpande

Rishabh Pant

Harshal Patel

Keemo Paul

Amit Mishra

