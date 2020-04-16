IPL Postponement Made Official: Twitterati Expresses Sadness Over BCCI's Decision

The Indian Premier League 2020 on Thursday was officially suspended until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the government to extend the India lockdown till May 3. The news was made official by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on its official Twitter handle.

NEWS : IPL 2020 suspended till further notice



More details here - https://t.co/ZmC2xndkUN pic.twitter.com/zWVIeI61hK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2020

Also Read: 'Nothing Is In Favour,' Says Sourav Ganguly As He Breaks Silence Over The Future Of IPL

Recently, a report had emerged that the IPL was 'indefinitely suspended' after the government decided to extend the lockdown. The BCCI decided to indefinitely suspend the IPL 2020 after holding a video conference with all the franchises on Tuesday. The report mentioned that the meeting was attended by the BCCI's top officials including Sourav Ganguly (President), Jay Shah (Secretary), Brijesh Patel (IPL chairman), Arun Dhumal (BCCI Treasurer) and Hemang Amin (IPL COO). The IPL tournament was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 only to be postponed till April 15 due to coronavirus.

Also Read: BCCI Official Clarifies IPL 'shelved For Time Being & Not Indefinitely Postponed': Report

IPL release statement on the tournament cancellation

The Indian Premier League released a statement which said that the BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcasters, sponsors and all the stakeholders have agreed to start the IPL 2020 season only when it is safe and appropriate to do so. The release further said that BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation for a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders as well as continue to take guidance from the Indian government.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Should Be Cancelled, Not Postponed: Fans React With Shock To BCCI's Latest Call

Twitter reacts to cancellation of IPL 2020

See you soon in place of Asia Cup or T20 World Cup. — Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) April 16, 2020

Suspend hua hai, cancel nahi. Is saal hokar rahega — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) April 16, 2020

Should be cancelled — sunny dasgupta (@rvp_sunny) April 16, 2020

Better to cancel Asia cup and keep IPL — The Unknown Anonymous (@pavanpuli1234) April 16, 2020

IPL 2020 Postponed: Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2020 postponed

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly broke his silence over IPL 2020 postponed news and said that the board officials were monitoring all the developments but had insisted that as of now, nothing can be said. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29, but the tournament was shifted for April 15. The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI took the call in keeping public safety in mind.

Also Read IPL 2020 Postponement Will Make Hyderabad Cricket Lose ₹3.5 Crore: Report