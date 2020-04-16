IPL Postponement Puts England Cricketers At Risk Of Losing Out On ₹47 Crore This Year

Governments all over the globe will need some time before the coronavirus pandemic is completely curbed. Due to this ongoing fight against COVID-19, everything except essential services has been at a standstill and cricket has been no exception. The biggest hit on cricket was landed when the BCCI had to push the IPL to a later date from its original March 29 opening day. Reports are now suggesting that the IPL 2020 has been completely shelved for the time being because the India lockdown has been further extended till May 3. If the reports are indeed true, here is how much England cricketers like Ben Stokes stand to lose.

IPL 2020 postponed: England stars set to lose ₹47 crore if IPL 2020 gets cancelled

Last December, some very talented England players were purchased at the IPL 2020 auctions. Some of these big purchases were World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and promising youngster Sam Curran. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, all these players are currently at home following the UK lockdown. Here we have a list of all 13 England players who were set to be a part of the IPL 2020. Let us have a look at how much England cricketers stand to lose if the IPL does not end up happening.

Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings - ₹5.50 crore Jason Roy - Delhi Capitals - ₹1.50 crore Chris Woakes - Delhi Capitals - ₹1.50 crore Chris Jordan - Kings XI Punjab - ₹3 crore Eoin Morgan - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹5.25 crore Tom Banton - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹1 crore Tom Curran - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1 crore Jofra Archer - Rajasthan Royals - ₹7.2 crore Ben Stokes - Rajasthan Royals - ₹12.5 crore Jos Buttler - Rajasthan Royals - ₹4.4 crore Harry Gurney - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹75 lakh Moeen Ali - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹1.7 crore Jonny Bairstow - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹2.2 crore

IPL 2020 Postponed: Plans for IPL 2020 dropped as of now according to reports

According to a new report by The Times of India, a BCCI official has claimed that the BCCI has not had IPL 2020 postponed but in fact, the tournament has been shelved for the time being. The official maintained that the first priority for the cricket body is ensuring safety of the players and following the guidelines prescribed by the Indian government. The IPL was supposed to start on March 29.

