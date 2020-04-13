Jofra Archer Admits Break From Cricket Was On The Cards Had England Lost 2019 WC Final

Jofra Archer's phenomenal rise to international cricket stardom was heavily aided by the World Cup-winning Super Over that he bowled in the ICC World Cup 2019. New Zealand needed 16 to win the Super Over as Jofra Archer ran in to bowl. The Kiwis needed two off the final ball and Archer's pinpoint delivery helped restrict them to only a run as England won the match on boundary count.

Jofra Archer reveals losing World Cup final would have taken a toll on him

England's World Cup 2019 winning superstars Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler appeared on the Sky Sports re-run of the World Cup 2019 final. As the duo watched their heroics in the final over, Archer revealed that had the result not gone England's way, Archer would have perhaps requested a break from the game. Jofra Archer revealed that he does not take losses well and he still does not know what losing a World Cup might have done to him. Archer had some added pressure on him too as he was a late addition to England's World Cup 2019 squad. Jofra Archer was initially ineligible to play in World Cup 2019 because of citizenship procedures.

The final over of World Cup 2019, however, turned Archer's fortunes around as the pacer kept his calm to hand his team a victory in one of the most dramatic World Cup finals to ever be played. Jos Buttler who effected the ever-important stumping that kept New Zealand from victory shared more about the elation he felt after helping England win the World Cup. This was New Zealand's second World Cup final loss in a row.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals await BCCI decision over IPL future

Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes were supposed to reunite in their aim to help the Rajasthan Royals win their second IPL trophy in IPL 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the globe, the BCCI suspended IPL 2020 till April 15. While the outbreak has spread in the country, the final fate of the tournament is yet to be announced by the BCCI.

