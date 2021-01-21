IPL Released List: Parthiv Patel Takes Sarcastic Dig At Bangalore After His Release

The date for franchises to retain and release players has been done and dusted and now the focus will shift towards the IPL mini-auction before the IPL 2021 gets underway in a couple of months' time. The Bangalore franchise on Wednesday released a list of retained and released players in which they retained its core group of players comprising of skipper Virat Kohli, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and South Africa batsman AB de Villiers. Simon Katich and the team management also retained youngster Devdutt Padikkal, who had a phenomenal IPL 2020, where he provided the team with solid starts at the top of the order.

Also Read: As IPL 2021 Mini-auction Nears, Here's A List Of Players Retained & Released By Franchises

However, some of the Indian and overseas players were cut off from the list. The likes of Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pavan Negi, Isuru Udana and Umesh Yadav were released by the franchise. Another player who was released from the side was former cricketer Parthiv Patel. Patel, who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month, was a part of the Bangalore IPL side since 2018.

Also Read: Lasith Malinga Paid Heartfelt Tribute By Mumbai IPL Team On Retirement From T20 Leagues

IPL released list: Parthiv Patel takes dig at Bangalore franchise

Bangalore IPL side had mentioned Parthiv's omission from the IPL released list in a tweet in which they thanked the left-hander for his service for the side. Here's what the Bangalore side tweeted:

Right from his debut for 🇮🇳 , to his final IPL season in 2020, @parthiv9 showed us how important it is to have a strong character and work hard. It was a pleasure having you at RCB. Best wishes for the life ahead and thank you for all the memories🙌❤️#PlayBold #ThankYouParthiv pic.twitter.com/2bg9u7OyzF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 9, 2020

Following the tweet by the Bangalore franchise, Parthiv Patel took a jibe at his former employees and wrote about how much honoured he felt following his release from the side. Recently the Gujarat skipper joined Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. Here's Parthiv Patel's tweet in response to the initial tweet by the Bangalore franchise:

An absolute honour to be released after being retired . ... thank you @RCBTweets — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 20, 2021

IPL news

Apart from the Bangalore team, let's take a look at the list of players released by other teams. Chennai, led by former India skipper MS Dhoni will not have the services of Harbhajan Singh who bid adieu to the franchise as his contract expired, affirming that he had not been retained for the upcoming edition.

Also Read: KKR List Of Retained Players Defended By CEO, Fans SLAM Team Strategy Ahead Of IPL Auction

The three-time champions will also miss the services of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who announced his retirement after the IPL 2020 in UAE. Rajasthan have let go of their captain Steve Smith after a series of poor performances in the IPL 2020. Following the ouster of Steve Smith from the side, Rajasthan named Sanju Samson as their new captain for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Fans Get Emotional, Might Change Loyalties After Steve Smith's Release

Lasith Malinga who was release by Mumbai retired from franchise cricket. Punjab released Glen Maxwell and West Indies speed merchant Sheldon Cottrell, following their below-par performance. Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad have retained most of their squad members.

Image: IPL / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.