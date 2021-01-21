KKR List Of Retained Players Defended By CEO, Fans SLAM Team Strategy Ahead Of IPL Auction

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained as many as 17 cricketers from their squad that featured in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the franchise CEO Venky Mysore defended their plans of retaining a majority of players from their “core group”, several of their fans seem to disagree with their decision. Mysore said that they are “extremely happy to retain” most of the players from their squad and they are excited about their prospects for the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

KKR list of retained players: Franchise CEO reveals team plans

Fans slam KKR’s team strategy ahead of IPL 2021 auction

After KKR released the entire list of their retained and released players, several fans of the franchise took to Twitter and expressed their ‘disappointments’ and ‘displeasure’. A majority from the KKR’s fan base is of the opinion that the franchise must have made some drastic changes in their set-up instead of retaining 17 players from their previous edition’s squad. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to KKR’s team strategy ahead of the IPL 2021 auction next month.

Batting weak,bowling inconsistent but still DK and host of no shows retained.Why @kkr plz stop giving me pain — Richik (@Richik24932892) January 20, 2021

What value does Rinku Singh provide. Go for some sensible buying this year and create a core team. Have a stronger bench strength to take care of injuries. Middle order needs strength. Go for one overseas fast bowling option. — Rohit Yajnik (@rohit_yajnik) January 20, 2021

17 player retain krne ke baad bolte hain ke "Core squad" retain kiya!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Harsh Bal Gupta (@Harsh_neo14) January 20, 2021

KKR squad 2021: KKR’s IPL 2021 list of released players

Tom Banton and Chris Green are among the six cricketers to be released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Here is a look at the entire KKR’s IPL 2021 list of released players.

Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M., Siddhesh Lad and Harry Gurney.

KKR squad 2021: KKR list of retained players

Captain Eoin Morgan is set to lead KKR in the upcoming IPL 2021 season after he took over the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik in the previous edition of the tournament. Apart from Morgan and Karthik, KKR veterans like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine also retained their spots in the KKR roster. Here is a look at the entire KKR list of retained players for the much-awaited season.

Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert.

