AB De Villiers Thrown Off Guard As Coronavirus Makes T20 World Cup Participation Uncertain

South African batting great AB de Villiers' return to international cricket has been much speculated upon recently. But it seems like the former South Africa captain is still unsure about the same. AB de Villiers hasn't still made a firm decision on his return to the international circuit and it seems like the probability of him returning would decrease in all likelihood if the T20 World Cup gets postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AB de Villiers unsure about his return to international cricket amidst coronavirus pandemic

Ever since the appointment of Mark Boucher as the head coach of the South African men's cricket team, speculations have been rife about AB de Villiers' potential return to the national side. AB de Villiers had surprisingly announced his retirement from international cricket in the summer of 2018. However, he kept playing in franchise cricket all across the world.

He also wanted to represent South Africa in last year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but his proposal was rejected by Cricket South Africa. But in a recent interview, AB de Villiers that he might not play for the Proteas again. In an interview with the Afrikaans Weekly Rapport, AB de Villiers said that while form and fitness would be the major considerations around an international comeback, memories of his failed attempt to be considered for last year’s 50-over World Cup may also play a part.

AB de Villiers further said that if the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change. He added that at the moment he feels available but at the same time, he doesn’t know how his body will feel then and if or not he would be fit. The RCB star further said that if he is 100% and as good as he wants to be, then he would be available. But if he is not, he won’t open himself up to that because he is not the type of person who does things at 80%.

AB de Villiers also made it clear that he doesn’t want a repeat of the backlash that followed the revelation he had wanted to play at the 2019 World Cup. The RCB batsman also said that he cannot walk into the team and just like every other player, he has to work for his place and deserve it. He further said that he has never been the type of person who felt he should get just what he wanted. Ab de Villiers was also aware of the fact that when cricket resumes, he would have to prove himself all over again.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPL/RCB TWITTER