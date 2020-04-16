IPL Should Kickoff International Cricket's Return Before T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly informed all franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that the tournament stands "postponed indefinitely" after the India lockdown was extended to May 3 on Tuesday. The IPL 2020 cannot be conducted during its designated time as normal life has come to a standstill all around the world. The IPL 2020 was supposed to be played between March 29 and May 24.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif says MS Dhoni is fit enough to play the T20 World Cup, here's why

VVS Laxman bats for IPL 2020 to be conducted before T20 World Cup

However, former India batsman and Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman believes that if the IPL 2020 is conducted just before the T20 World Cup, it will help the players to prepare for the mega event in Australia. While speaking to Star Sports, VVS Laxman said he thought some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament and everyone acknowledges that.

ALSO READ | AB de Villiers thrown off guard as coronavirus makes T20 World Cup participation uncertain

VVS Laxman added that if the IPL 2020 is conducted just before the World Cup, it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season. He further said that he is hopeful of everything getting back to normal quickly and that no one is in danger. He added once that happens, IPL could kick off the cricketing calendar.

This suggestion was previously brought about by former England captain Michael Vaughan. He had said that the there will be a window for both IPL and the T20 World Cup if they are played as back-to-back events.

ALSO READ | IPL can be held without crowd, T20 World Cup can't: Glenn Maxwell

Here’s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC .. 👍👍 https://t.co/ftKA4c5JWv — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2020

ALSO READ | ICC in no hurry to worry over T20 World Cup's fate yet: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: VVS LAXMAN INSTAGRAM