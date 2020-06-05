IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, but the Kerala youngster has failed to cement his place in the national setup. Despite performing well with the bat in domestic cricket as well as Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals, Samson has only been handed limited opportunities in the blue jersey. Currently, with no cricket action taking place due to COVID-19, the wicketkeeper-batsman is spending time at home and working on his fitness.

IPL side Rajasthan Royals shares Sanju Samson's latest post on social media

Sanju Samson shared an image on Twitter in which he can be seen flying like Superman. The image not only caught the attention of his fans but also his IPL side Rajasthan Royals, who likened Samson to Superman. Check out Sanju Samson's latest tweet -



While Sanju Samson is resting at home currently, things would have much different had the Indian Premier League (IPL) not been postponed. Samson was scheduled to play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2020 edition before the tournament was postponed by BCCI due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2020 was originally scheduled for March 29 start but was moved to April 15 due to the first phase of the India lockdown. As the government decided to extend the lockdown due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases, the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL until further notice.

Sanju Samson reveals the nickname given to Steve Smith and Ben Stokes

While talking to the Rajasthan Royals podcast recently, Sanju Samson revealed the nickname given to IPL skipper Steve Smith by Royals. He said that it all started with Brad Hodge, who used to call Steve Smith ‘Chachu’ and when Hodge left, he started calling Steve Smith the same. Samson also said that he shares a very good relationship with Steve Smith.

During the chat, he also revealed about watching the preparation done by England all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ahead of IPL matches. He said that he observes Buttler especially given he too is a wicketkeeper-batsman. Samson further said that Buttler is always working on his skills and his game and never sits idle. He’s either working on his keeping, batting in the nets or running around the park. Samson went on to say that he loved to observe how he thinks and prepares as a keeper before a game.

(IMAGE: SANJU SAMSON / RAJASTHAN ROYALS/ INSTAGRAM)