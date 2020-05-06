Sanju Samson Opens Up On MS Dhoni's Mantra That Will Help Him Regain Permanent Indian Spot

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is highly regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the country. The Kerala-based batsman has been a consistent run-scorer in the Indian domestic circuit and is one of the stand-out Indians for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, since making his international debut in 2015, Sanju Samson has represented India in only four T20Is so far.

Sanju Samson opens up on his time with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

During a recent podcast with Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson said that he is learning to “focus and control” his emotions while batting by following the example of veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. He believes that Dhoni's methods and advice will help him play for India more permanently in the future. Time and again, Samson has referred MS Dhoni as his idol as he follows the examples set by the veteran.

In the podcast, the young wicketkeeper-batsman also said that it was fun to play for India during the country’s tour to New Zealand between January and February this year. Speaking about the New Zealand tour, Sanju Samson said that it was a “fantastic experience” to be around experienced Indian players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He added that it was a “great feeling” when he was sent to bat in the Super Over where he batted alongside Virat Kohli.

Samson believed that when players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli trust any youngster in such crucial moments of the match, the entire team considers that youngster to be a match-winner.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Sanju Samson was retained by Rajasthan Royals for US$1.1 million (₹8 crore). The batsman was one of the 11 cricketers to be retained by the franchise for the IPL 2020 season. However, the Indian T20 event was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown situation.

