Sanju Samson Reveals Funny Nickname That Rajasthan Royals Has Given Captain Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is one of the brightest cricketing talents in the country. Sanju Samson has got a very few opportunities at the international level despite performing consistently in the domestic circuit as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Kerala batsman hasn't been able to capitalize on the limited opportunities that he has got.

Sanju Samson reveals the story behind Steve Smith's moniker

On Tuesday, Sanju Smason was in a conversation with RR spin consultant and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the Rajasthan Royals podcast where he revealed the story about his captain Steve Smith getting the moniker 'Chachu'. Sanju Samson said that it all started with Brad Hodge, who used to call Steve Smith ‘Chachu’ and when Hodge left, he started calling Steve Smith ‘Chachu’.

Sanju Samson further said that in return Steve Smith also started calling him ‘Chachu’ and added that they both really enjoy and continue calling each other that. Sanju Samson also heaped a lot of praise on Steve Smith. Samson said that he shares a very good relationship with Steve Smith. He also said that the former Australia captain has one of the best brains in world cricket and all of them enjoy a lot playing under him.

Sanju Samson pointed out how he likes to observe the likes of Steve Smith, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes preparing for games. He said that he observes Buttler especially given he too is a wicketkeeper-batsman. Samson further said that Buttler is always working on his skills and his game and never sits idle. He’s either working on his keeping, batting in the nets or running around the park. Samson went on to say that he loved to observe how he thinks and prepares as a keeper before a game.

Sanju Samson dreamt of his field position being changed by CSK captain MS Dhoni

In a recent chat with Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) social media presenter Rupha Ramani, Sanju Samson talked about his early days in the Indian dressing room when he rubbed his shoulders with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The Rajasthan Royals star reveals that he was shy to approach the Indian team's stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his early days and revealed his dream come true moment during his time with the India A team. Sanju Samson reveals that he had a dream about CSK captain, MS Dhoni, asking him to change his position on the field and MS Dhoni, who captained India A for the final time during a tour match against England, asked the IPL star to change his position in the slip cordon.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM