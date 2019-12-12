IPL: SRH's Best Playing XI Of The 2010s Featuring Shikhar Dhawan And David Warner

2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) winning team Sunrisers Hyderabad have provided many memorable performances since their debut in 2013. Their batsmen have won the Orange Cap award a record four times, which is the most by any team in the IPL. SRH also boasts of an impressive bowling attack that can rattle any opposition batting line-up. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look across the past decade and present you the best SRH IPL XI.

IPL: SRH XI of the 2010-2019 decade

David Warner

David Warner joined the franchise in 2014 and has been a part of the team ever since. Warner won the Orange Cap award in 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions and has scored 3,271 runs in 71 games.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was one of the prolific run-scorers for SRH during his stint between 2013 and 2018. Dhawan has scored 2,768 runs in 91 matches for SRH and his opening partnership with Warner was crucial to many of their victories over the years.

Kane Williamson (c)

Kane Williamson was the leading run-scorer of the tournament in 2018 with 735 runs. He has scored 1,302 runs for the Orange Army at an average of 38.29. His leadership skills are at par with the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Jonny Bairstow (WK)

The wicketkeeper-batsman from England impressed one and all with his lone IPL outing for SRH in the latest season. Bairstow scored 445 runs in 10 matches at an average of 55.62 and will continue to represent the side in next year’s IPL.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey was part of the franchise in the last two editions and was also retained by SRH for ₹11 crores ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. Pandey has scored 628 runs in 24 innings with 6 half-centuries to his credit.

Naman Ojha

Naman Ojha was the primary wicketkeeper of SRH between 2014 and 2017. He has also accumulated 584 runs in 39 innings during that period.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Purple Cap award in consecutive seasons (IPL 2016 and 2017) for SRH. In all, the pacer has scalped 109 wickets since his debut in 2014.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan debuted for SRH in 2017 and is second on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers for SRH. The Afghan spinner picked up 55 wickets and was one of the 18 cricketers retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was part of the squad from 2013 till 2015. He picked up 25 wickets for SRH and won them many matches during his stint.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma picked up 24 wickets in the last two seasons and will also appear in the 2020 edition for SRH.

Siddarth Kaul

Kaul has picked up 43 wickets in 34 IPL games for SRH since his debut in 2017.

