IPL Teams To Submit List Of Retained Players By Nov 15, Mini-auction In December

The mini-auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will reportedly be held in the third week of December. According to ESPNcricinfo, IPL franchises have already started their preparations for the auction and are expected to announce the list of their retained players by November 15. IPL teams will have Rs 5 crore to spend on players in the mini-auction in addition to the money left in their purses from last year's auction. There is no cap on the number of players franchises can retain ahead of the mini-auction.

Overseas players are expected to attract big money in the mini-auction with cricketers such as Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jordan Thompson, and Cameron Green in the fray. It was in the IPL 2021 mini-auction that South African pacer Chris Morris was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of Rs. 16.25 crore, the highest amount of money ever paid to buy a player in an IPL auction.

IPL teams: Money left in the purse

The IPL 2022 mega auction ended with Punjab Kings having the largest purse left, followed by Chennai Super Kings. Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new teams added to the league, had exhausted all their money in last year's auction.

Gujarat Titans: INR 3.45 crore

INR 3.45 crore Rajasthan Royals: INR 0.15 crore

INR 0.15 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore: INR 1.55 crore

INR 1.55 crore Lucknow Super Giants: Zero

Zero Delhi Capitals: INR 0.10 crore

INR 0.10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 0.10 crore

INR 0.10 crore Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 0.45 crore

INR 0.45 crore Punjab Kings: INR 3.45 crore

INR 3.45 crore Chennai Super Kings: INR 2.95 crore

INR 2.95 crore Mumbai Indians: INR 0.10 crore

IPL media rights sold for record numbers

The IPL media rights for the 2023-27 cycle have been sold for a whopping sum of Rs. 48,390.32 crores (US$ 6.2 billion approx). Disney-owned Star India retained the league's Indian subcontinent TV rights for Rs 23,575 crores, while the digital rights for the same region went to Viacom 18 for Rs 20,500 crore. Viacom 18 was also successful in acquiring the non-exclusive digital rights to select high-profile matches under Package C for Rs. 3,273 crore, taking the overall value of digital rights to Rs 26,848 crore.

The BCCI has confirmed that the IPL will return to its old home and away format from next year, meaning teams will get to play games at their respective home bases like they used to before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Image: BCCI