MS Dhoni Sweats It Out In Practice Session, Fans Predict 'Thala Gearing Up For IPL 2023'

The start of the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season is still far but former Team India skipper MS Dhoni looks to have already started his preparation for the next season. After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has been involved with only franchise cricket as he continues to play for Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni was recently spotted in his cricket gear practising in nets the video of which has gone viral on social media.

MS Dhoni gets into the groove before IPL 2023

In the video shared by a Twitter user, MS Dhoni is seen in the nets at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) along with a couple of other players. The players seem to be from the Jharkhand state team which is currently taking part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Dhoni played for his state team before making his debut for India. The 41-year-old had a brief stint with the team in 2015 and 2017 when he captained the side in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

MS Dhoni practicing at JSCA 💛🤩 pic.twitter.com/Vjq7mQw2zQ — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) October 14, 2022

Will Ravindra Jadeja play for CSK in IPL 2023?

MS Dhoni last year confirmed that he will be playing the IPL 2023 season with CSK. The men in yellow are set to play matches in front of their home support for the first time since 2019. MS Dhoni is all set to lead the team once again in the upcoming edition as he prepares to thank his fans for their support. During his last match in IPL 2022, Dhoni had said that it will be unfair not to say thank you to his fans in Chennai. He had said,

"Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans. And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question because you know we can't really predict about something two years down the line, but definitely I'll be working hard to come back strong next year,"

Coming to last season's performance, CSK had a tough campaign with less number of wins. Before the start of the IPL 2021 season, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. However, the transition did not work under Jadeja in the first 8 matches. After a brief period, the franchise decided to hand back the reigns to Dhoni but it was too little too late as the four-time champions had a forgettable season, finishing with four wins from 14 matches.