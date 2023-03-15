IPL: Uncapped Indian All-rounder To Be New KKR Captain? Netizens Spot Interesting Comment

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL campaign has suffered a huge blow even before the start of competition for the two-time champions. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer has sustained a back injury and might be ruled out of the first phase of the Indian Premier League 2023 edition. KKR will have the task of appointing a new captain before the start of the season on March 31. Ahead of the upcoming season, fans took to social media to speculate who might replace Iyer as KKR's new captain. KKR uploaded a video of Rinku Singh batting in the nets where fans commented and the IPL team responded by calling him 'our skipper'. However, it only remains to be seen if it indeed turns out to be true as Rinku is not a regular started for KKR.

Fans back Rinku Singh to take Shreyas Iyer's place

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is being backed by fans to replace Iyer as KKR's captain for the 2023 season. Here's how netizens are supporting Rinku Singh to become the KKR's stand-in captain this year. However, it is highly unlikely that Rinku Singh will be named KKR's captain to fill in Iyer's shoes. Rinku has not played an entire season in the IPL since his debut in 2018. Last year, the all-rounder played just seven matches, his highest number of games in a single season of the IPL.

Make Rinku Singh captain and I won't hate KKR this season — Sid (@sid_2893) March 14, 2023

Rinku singh should be the new captain of kkr — Msd The Goat (@MsdTheGoat7) March 13, 2023

Good for KKR. Rinku singh will be the captain. Great chance for him. Can be the future captain of India. 😡 — hitmanOP (@iamsaurabb) March 12, 2023

Great option young Lad will be useful for kkr in future also a great fileder same like Rinku Singh

If mangament looks at him it will be good but there may go with Karun Nair I think — Ami KKR (@AmiKKR468) March 15, 2023

Rinku Singh has played 17 matches in the IPL thus far and has scored 251 runs at an average of 20.92. He has not scored a single half-century in the competition.

KKR's squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (Traded), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson (Traded), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Traded), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das.

