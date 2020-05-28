IPL Will Lift India's Spirit Much Like Bundesliga Has For Germany: DC Owner Parth Jindal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely postponing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to COVID-19 was not only a huge disappointment for players but for cricket fans as well. The IPL was originally scheduled to start from March 29 and end on May 24 but the COVID-19 outbreak got the tournament to a standstill.

Recently, Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal, during a live Question and Answer session on Delhi Capitals' Instagram handle, said that the resumption of the Indian Premier League, without spectators, can play a huge role in uplifting the spirit of the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on the possibility of IPL taking place

During the chat, Parth Jindal said that COVID-19 has put live sport in a difficult spot, especially in terms of fan engagement. He opined that the need for the live sport has never been felt in this way before and it’s vital to bring it back to heighten the morale of the population and the feel-good factor that comes with the tournament.

Talking about the IPL, the Delhi Capitals co-owner commented that there can be no substitute for live sport. While fans may not have access to stadiums this year, but that will give the franchises and broadcasters an opportunity to innovate when it comes to their fan engagement strategies for the future.

Jindal cited the example of Bundesliga in Germany, which is arguably the country's biggest sporting event. Bundesliga's return recently by playing behind closed doors has excited many football fans in Germany and around the world, as live sport has started again in some way or the other. He feels that IPL could take the Bundesliga example and play the tournament behind closed doors atleast in 2020.

Parth Jindal credits Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting for Delhi Capitals success last season

Last season, Delhi Capitals reached the playoffs for the first time in their history and during the chat, Jindal credited the duo of head coach Ricky Ponting and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for the team's success. He added that 2019 was about setting standards and creating a solid culture. Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly did a wonderful job of bringing the team together on and off the field.

Talking about last season success, Jindal also said that the idea was to build this team by maintaining consistency, instead of frequent chopping and changing in the playing XI and it was important to back players even if they had a couple of bad games. Delhi Capitals signed Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the IPL trade window and Jindal believes that the current roster has all the right ingredients to be the most successful franchise in the tournament.

Jindal said that the additions of Rahane and Ashwin make the Delhi Capitals team an even more potent side and gives the captain and coach options for all possible situations. He concluded that Rahane is willing to bat at any position he’s needed in, while Ashwin’s bowling is well suited for the Kotla wicket and so there is no doubt Delhi Capitals would be the team to beat.

(IMAGE: IPL)