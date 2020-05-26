Sourav Ganguly's BCCI Presidency Challenged By MPCA Official After Reported ICC Nomination

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's life member Sanjeev Gupta has questioned Sourav Ganguly's continuation as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sanjeev Gupta reckoned that the BCCI's new rulebook does not allow Sourav Ganguly to function as the BCCI President since he has been nominated as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board. Sourav Ganguly joined as the chief of BCCI last year, and since then, has taken some landmark decision.

ALSO READ | Graeme Smith lauds Sourav Ganguly, calls for IPL over T20 World Cup this year: Report

Nomination to ICC Board disqualifies Sourav Ganguly to continue as the BCCI President: Sanjay Gupta

Sourav Ganguly was included in the ICC Board as a BCCI representative soon after attending its last meeting on March 28. The BCCI President has emerged as a contender for the post of the ICC chairman, which is soon going to be vacant. On Sunday, Sanjeev Gupta sent an email to Sourav Ganguly and other officials, according to The Hindu, where he stated that the new BCCI rulebook disallows anyone from functioning as BCCI President once he has been nominated to the ICC board.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly terms current situation 'grave', recalls lack of excitement with no crowds

Sanjeev Gupta stated that according to Rule 14(9) of the BCCI constitution “it is amply clear that as soon as you are nominated to ICC, your post as BCCI president will get vacated automatically forthwith.” However, a BCCI official dismissed Sanjay Gupta’s objection saying that the clause should come into effect only if an office-bearer is elected to the ICC. Otherwise, the BCCI will be forced to nominate someone other than an office-bearer, which will be ridiculous.

Interestingly, Sanjeev Gupta is the same person who started a conflict-of-interest campaign against high-profile names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, V.V.S. Laxman and Sourav Ganguly when new reforms were introduced in BCCI’s constitution post-Lodha reforms.

ALSO READ | Ex-India coach Greg Chappell urges Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI to not give up Test cricket

Graeme Smith roots for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to lead ICC

Graeme Smith, who is also a former captain of the South African cricket team, has gone on to say that his former Indian counterpart and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is best positioned to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC). Graeme Smith said that he knows Sourav Ganguly well as he had played against him a number of times and worked with him as an administrator and on television.

Smith added that he feels that Ganguly has got the credibility, the leadership skills and is someone that can really take the game forward. He believes that more than anything, that is needed right now for the ICC, which is reeling at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic stopping international cricket. ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year and Smith said that having a former cricketer as the ICC President will help everyone involved.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly can easily be made angry: Russell Arnold recalls 2002 CT final 'fight'

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI OFFICIAL