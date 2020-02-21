WATCH: Steve Smith Stunned By Teenage Net Bowler Before South Africa Series

Steve Smith is arguably one of the best batsman in modern-day cricket when it comes to the Test format. The bowlers have a tough time when it comes to dismissing him in red-ball cricket due to his rock-solid batting technique. He has also played many match-winning knocks in the limited-overs formats as well which has made him a part of the 'Fab 4' of this generation which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root. However, the world-class batsman was left bamboozled during a net session.

Smith stunned by a teenager in the nets

Steve Smith, who was having a net session ahead of the T20I series against South Africa was in for a surprise when he faced a young bowler. As per reports, he is a 16-year old net bowler but when the former Australian skipper faced him, it might have probably been his worst experience during net sessions as the youngster had left him completely bamboozled.

The net bowler had bowled a short ball as Smith attempted an aggressive pull shot. However, not only did he end up missing the ball completely, but he also had a narrow escape as well as the ball missed his head by just a few inches. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

'It's nice to be back playing in South Africa': Smith

Ahead of the three-match T20I series against the Proteas, Australia batsman Steve Smith, who is returning to South Africa for the first time after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal said that he is looking forward to the hostile reception thrown at him from Proteas fans.

Australia have not played a T20 international since November and this is the side's first tour back to South Africa since the infamous 'Sandpapergate' scandal. In 2018, Warner, Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were involved in ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test and as a result, the trio was suspended by Cricket Australia. Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban while the then skipper and his deputy were handed a 12-month ban each.

“It’s nice to be back playing in South Africa,” Smith told reporters on Wednesday. “The last time I was here things didn’t end overly well, but I’ve also got really fond memories of playing here. Just walking into the hotel in Sandton, initially, I was like, ‘the last time I left here it wasn’t pretty’. It wasn’t the best time in my life. But I’ve moved on from that and learned a lot," he added.

