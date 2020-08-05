Ireland Stun World Champions England In Thrilling Last Over Via Kevin O'Brien; Watch Video

Despite being 2-0 down and having already lost the series, Ireland ended the England vs Ireland ODI series on a high. Andrew Balbirnie’s men showed great resolve to rectify the mistakes of their first two games, as they defeated England in the third ODI, courtesy of a last-over thriller. The win meant that Eoin Morgan’s team wasn’t able to complete a whitewash over Ireland, as Ireland bowed out of the series with their heads held high.

The third England vs Ireland ODI went down to the wire and was settled in the last over as Ireland held their nerves to register a memorable victory. By winning the third England vs Ireland ODI, the Irish also registered their highest successful chase in ODI history.

3rd England vs Ireland ODI summary

Batting first for the first time in the England vs Ireland ODI series, Eoin Morgan’s men powered their way to a competitive total, despite the regular fall of wickets. England set Ireland a target of 329, with Eoin Morgan’s century and useful contributions from Tom Banton, David Willey and Tom Curran helping them reach the total. In reply, Ireland’s batsmen showed resolve which was missing from the first two games, with the top order finally clicking.

Attacking and keeping up with the run chase throughout the innings, captain Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling notched up memorable centuries, with Kevin O’Brien hitting the winning runs as he guided Ireland to victory in the last over. Paul Stirling top-scored for Ireland with a 128-ball 142, while captain Andrew Balbirnie duly supported him with a well-made 113.

3rd England vs Ireland ODI last over: as it happened

Despite Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie’s centuries, the match was far from a foregone conclusion, with the last over of the game being high on intensity and drama. After the game, England’s social media accounts have even shared the highlights reel of the 3rd England vs Ireland ODI. After 99 overs of action, Ireland needed eight of the final over, with Harry Tector and Kevin O’Brien on the crease. England bowler Saqib Mahmood was the bowler entrusted to bowl the last over. The first two balls by Mahmood fetched three runs for Ireland, with the equation down to five runs needed in four balls.

The pacer then made the error of bowling a high full toss, which was adjudged to be an above the waist no-ball and fetched two runs. The next ball fetched a couple of runs for Ireland as well, with the equation down to one run needed from three balls. Ireland were given a brief scare after O’Brien missed his shot on the fourth ball of the over. However, he kept his nerve and swatted the penultimate ball of the over down the leg side, registering a historic victory over England and ensuring that the England vs Ireland ODI series finished 2-1.

