ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 3rd ODI Game Info

England is all set to face Ireland in the third match of the three-match ODI series. The match between both the teams will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG vs IRE Dream11 team and ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: SBK Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction and preview

England have dominated the England vs Ireland series from start to finish. The bowlers have been right on the money, restricting the Ireland team to low scores in their first innings. The English batsmen have then taken over, quickly wrapping up the chases. The last game followed a similar pattern as well, with Ireland being restricted to 212/9 in their 50 overs. The target was swiftly chased by England in 32.3 overs, with four wickets to spare.

Curtis Campher has been one of the best players for Ireland, while Sam Billings and David Willey have been in form for Eoin Morgan’s side. In the third ODI, England will be looking for a whitewash, while Ireland will look to go down fighting as they seek a victory.

Also Read: MKCC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team: ENG

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince/ Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali/ Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/ Tom Curran.

Reece Topley will miss the final ODI of the Royal London Series due to a left groin strain



Speedy recovery Toppers 💪#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/yKB5DLOV1o — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 3, 2020

Also Read: ECC Vs HSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team: IRE

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany/ William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker/ Gary Wilson (WK), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Also Read: DPS Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks

Here's our ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks for the ENG vs IRE Dream11 game -

England: Sam Billings, David Willey, Jason Roy

Ireland: Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team

Here's our ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks for our ENG vs IRE Dream11 team -

Captain: Sam Billings

Vice-Captain: David Willey

Batsmen: E Morgan, T Banton, J Roy, P Stirling, A Balbernie

All-rounders: M Ali, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: D Willey, B Rankin, AR McBrine

Wicketkeeper: J Bairstow

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper

Note: The ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks and ENG vs IRE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: twitter/irelandcricket