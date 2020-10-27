Irfan Pathan Birthday: Suresh Raina Leads Cricket Fraternity's Wishes On Social Media

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan enjoys a massive fan following for his noteworthy performances in several memorable matches. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, the left-hander also had the knack of bailing the team out of trouble with gutsy performances with the bat. The cricketer had established himself as the lynchpin of the Indian bowling unit and had carved a niche for himself with his capability to contribute in all the departments.

Irfan Pathan birthday: Wishes pour in for the ex-cricketer

The cricketer-turned commentator rings in his 36th birthday on Tuesday and social media was filled with wishes for the star. Along with admirers of the game, people from the cricket fraternity also wished Irfan Pathan on his special day. Pathan's former teammate, Suresh Raina, was one of the first ones to wish him. The southpaw shared a picture from their playing days where Pathan, Raina, MS Dhoni and RP Singh are seen sharing a light moment.

Cheers to you my friend! Happy birthday @IrfanPathan 🎂🎂🎂❤️and may all your wishes come true! See you soon bhai jaan ✌️#HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/nIPOXTQ7tK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 27, 2020

Close friend Yuvraj Singh also took to his Twitter account to wish Pathan in his cheeky manner. Singh drew parallels between Pathan's bowling and his commentary. The star batsman labelled the birthday boy as the 'King of Swing Bowling'.

Jitne khatarnak inke inswingers the, utni hi khatarnak aur insightful inki commentary hai 🤪 Happy Birthday to the king of swing @IrfanPathan 👊🏻 sending you all my love and best wishes brother! Have a great day and stay safe 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2QBrylTuid — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2020

Indian captain and prolific batsman Virat Kohli also shared wishes for Pathan on his birthday.

Happy birthday @IrfanPathan. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the career highlights of the all-rounder. The board mentioned that Pathan is the only bowler from the country to claim a hat-trick in the very first over. He was also a vital cog for the side in the 2007 ICC World T20.

301 wickets & 2,821 runs in intl. cricket 👍

2007 ICC World T20-winner 🏆

Only #TeamIndia bowler to take a first-over hat-trick 💪



Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/egX1iXXw9u — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2020

Joy Bhattacharjya wrote about how a young boy from Baroda took Indian cricket by storm with his all-round performances as he wished the ex-cricketer on his birthday.

in 2003, at ESPN Star Sports, we first developed a domestic cricket rating. And the 1st person to feature on the 'Players to watch out for' capsule' was a kid from Baroda who took Indian cricket by storm. Happy birthday @IrfanPathan, that test hat-trick against Pak was special! pic.twitter.com/AzuPHuJBAl — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 27, 2020

Irfan Pathan net worth

As per caknowledge.com, the net worth of Irfan Pathan is valued at a staggering ₹51 crore. The star's major source of earning comes from his commentary, stints, endorsements and from his salary as a former Indian cricket team player. Irfan Pathan along with brother Yusuf Pathan are owners of a palatial bungalow in their hometown Baroda. They also have made several real estate investments across the country. The ace all-rounder currently serves as the mentor for the Jammu and Kashmir domestic side.

Disclaimer: The above Irfan Pathan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Irfan Pathan / Suresh Raina Instagram

