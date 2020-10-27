MS Dhoni Responds To Chennai Fan's Sweetest Gesture For Him And Team; Watch Video

MS Dhoni's association with the Chennai team in the Dream11 Indian Premier League has earned him several accolades along with incomparable love from fans. Despite the contingent's lacklustre outing in the 13th edition of the tournament, fans have stood by their favourite team. A Tamil Nadu family had painted their house in Chennai colours and had portraits of MS Dhoni to show their affection for the side.

MS Dhoni reacts to the famous Chennai fan house in yellow

The franchise took to their social media account to share Dhoni's priceless reaction on the specially painted house. The captain admitted on seeing pictures of the Chennai and the MS Dhoni themed house on social media and was amused by the gesture. The 39-year-old labelled them as the biggest fans of the franchise.

He opined that it would not have been easy to pull this act off as the entire family needed to be on the same page. Dhoni added that this was no way similar to a social media post that one could change overnight, but such a gesture will stay for a very long time. The cricketer thanked Gobi Krishnan and family for such a wonderful and unique tribute.

Gobi Krishan, who has named his house as 'Home of Dhoni fan', had revealed that he was gutted after MS Dhoni and the Chennai team received flak due to their underwhelming performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020. This is why he decided to dedicate his residence to the franchise and its entrusted captain to spread some positivity. Gobi Krishan was successful in his attempt as his efforts were appreciated by fans on social media and none other than MS Dhoni too acknowledged his gesture.

Chennai became the first team to be officially out from the race to the playoffs. The side surprisingly are the wooden spooners in the Dream11 IPL 2020. MS Dhoni and co. have emerged victorious in only 4 matches out of the 12 they have featured in.

Punjab have entered the top four after their comprehensive win over Kolkata on Monday. Defending champions Mumbai sit at the top of the table with 14 points, whereas Delhi and Bangalore with an equal number of points occupy the second and third spot, respectively. The battle to finish in the top four has intensified as the competition inches closer towards its business end.

