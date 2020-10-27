MS Dhoni Will Lead Chennai In 2021 Season As Well: Team CEO K Viswanathan

The race for the playoffs spot is heating up as the league stage of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is slowly coming to an end. Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore are almost certain to qualify for the playoffs and now the battle for the fourth place is really intensifying. The likes of Punjab, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Rajasthan are still in contention to qualify.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Has Only 1 Player To Have Not Tasted Defeat At All Yet This Season

However, the journey for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side came to end as they were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. This was also the first time that Chennai failed to qualify for the knockout stages. The disappointing campaign also saw MS Dhoni coming under lot of criticism not only for his personal but also the team's poor performance this season.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Warner And Co. Unlikely To Make Playoffs After Punjab And Rajasthan Wins

The Chennai skipper only managed 199 runs at a strike rate of just 118.45 from 12 matches and despite such a campaign, the franchise has backed the former Team India skipper to continue leading the side in the 2021 edition of the tournament as well.

Also Read: Mohammad Shami Reaches 20-wicket Landmark In Dream11 IPL 2020 Vs Kolkata; Watch Video

MS Dhoni to lead Chennai in IPL 2021

Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of the Chennai franchise, while speaking to The Times of India, revealed that Dhoni will continue to lead the team in the Dream11 IPL 2021. He added that MS Dhoni has won three titles with the Chennai team and this is the first time that the team has not qualified for the playoffs. He further said that one bad season does not mean franchise will have to change everything.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Takes Up Break The Beard Challenge In Dream11 IPL 2020; See Picture

Viswanathan opined that the Chennai had to deal with lot of tricky situations at the same time, which is the reason why they did not play to their potential this season. He also added that the withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, as well as COVID-19 cases in the camp prior to the start of the tournament, upset the balance of the side.

Dream11 IPL points table

Speaking about the current Dream11 IPL points table, Mumbai is leading the race to the playoffs despite the same number of points (14 points) with Delhi and Bangalore. Delhi are second, while Bangalore is third and all these three teams are separated by net run rate. Punjab moved to fourth spot on Monday after beating Kolkata by 8 wickets.

Image Source: Chennai / Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.