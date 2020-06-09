Darren Sammy Shocked At Learning About Indian Racist Word From Comedy Show; Watch Video

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy recently recalled his experience from his playing days in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In wake of the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement due to the death of George Floyd, the two-time T20 World Cup winning captain made some startling claims by stating that he was subjected to racial slurs during his stay at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp. Darren Sammy represented the SRH franchise during the 2013 and 2014 seasons of IPL.

Darren Sammy allegedly subjected to racism during his IPL stint with SRH

A few days ago, Darren Sammy, without naming anyone, made allegations that he along with Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera were subjected to racism during their time with the SRH franchise in IPL. On Tuesday, June 9, the burly Saint Lucian all-rounder took to his Instagram account and shared a five-minute video where he can be seen shedding further light to his claims.

In the video, Darren Sammy said that he has played cricket all over the world and has been loved and embraced by all dressing rooms he has been in. Later, Sammy revealed that he recently learnt the meaning of a specific word by listening to an Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj. He later said that the word in question is used in Minhaj’s culture to describe black people. Upon learning the meaning of the word, Darren Sammy recalled his experience in the IPL by saying that he was called by the same word by some of his then SRH teammates.

The former all-rounder admitted to not saying anything at the time because he thought the word meant a “strong stallion” in the Indian culture. The cricketer further said that he will be texting his ex-teammates to ask them as to why they used to call him by that name. Darren Sammy indirectly posed a threat to those players by saying he wants to have a conversation with them to know whether they used the term in a bad way or not.

Darren Sammy on ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Darren Sammy has turned out to be a vocal supporter of the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement which spurred due to the death of an African-American citizen named George Floyd. On June 2, the cricketer also called out the International Cricket Council (ICC) to raise their voices against racism in the game.

Image credits: Darren Sammy Instagram