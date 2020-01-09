Irfan Pathan Recalls Favourite India Vs Australia Memory Ahead Of ODI Series

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recalled his playing days recently, having announced his retirement from international cricket last Saturday. When asked on a leading talk show about his favourite memory when India played Australia, Pathan stated he made his international debut in Australia back in December 2003, where everything fell in place for him. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Match in India’s Test victory against Australia in Perth in 2008, which came after 21 years.

India vs Australia ODIs: Irfan Pathan recalls his favourite Australia memories

Pathan added that the most memorable moment for him was getting his first wicket and helping India win a Test match in Australia under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy. He further said that four years later, being an integral part of India winning in Perth after a controversial Test match in Sydney, is extremely special to him till date. Pathan ended with figures of 5-117 in the Perth Test.

India vs Australia ODIs: India holds an edge over Australia in the upcoming ODI series: Irfan Pathan

Pathan has backed the Virat Kohli-led Indian team to beat Australia in the upcoming 3-match ODI series in India. He believes that India has a slight edge over Australia in terms of talent and confidence. The Indian team have had a fine run in the recent past. They have become a force to be reckoned with, especially under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Much to the same, Australia have also retained their mojo as they have started dominating oppositions after the return of David Warner and Steve Smith.

India vs Australia ODIs: India ahead in terms of talent and confidence: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan also opined that pitches will make a massive impact on the series result. He concluded that the Indian cricket team is displaying top-notch skills in the middle, which will make them favourites to win another limited-overs series at home. The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will commence on January 14 in Mumbai. Currently, India are playing a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. After the first game was abandoned, India registered an emphatic victory in the second game by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead. They will play the final T20I on January 10 in Pune.

