Jasprit Bumrah Cheekily Mocks Steve Smith Ahead Of India Vs Australia ODIs

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to the national side select for the upcoming limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka and Australia. The series will be Bumrah's first for India since September 2019. After India’s victorious campaign in the Caribbean, the injury-prone pacer missed out on three back-to-back home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah recalls his maiden ODI wicket

Ahead of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia, Jasprit Bumrah spoke about his return and bowling aspects in an interview with a leading Indian daily. When asked about his plans to dismiss former Australia captain Steve Smith in the upcoming one-dayers, Bumrah said that there is no particular way to get a batsman out. He said that he studies the pitch and picks the best option to bowl accordingly. The World's No.1 ODI bowler also took this opportunity to recall that Smith was his first wicket in the 50-over format.

Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI debut during India’s tour to Australia in January 2016. The ‘Men in Blue’ were 0-4 down in the five-match series. He was then selected in the playing XI for the final fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah dismantled the in-form Steve Smith for just 28 as he holed out at short midwicket to Rohit Sharma. In the same innings, the right-arm pacer also knocked over James Faulkner in the penultimate over. In a game where both teams aggregated over 660 runs, Jasprit Bumrah conceded only 40 from his 10 overs with two wickets.

India vs Australia 2020

India will now face Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20I series between January 5 and January 10. After the T20Is against Sri Lanka, both Jasprit Bumrah and Steve Smith will once again lock horns in an ODI series between India and Australia. Australia are scheduled to tour India for three ODIs from January 14 and January 19. The three fixtures are scheduled to be played in Mumbai (January 14), Rajkot (January 17) and Bengaluru (January 19).

