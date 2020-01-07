Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan Turn Entertainers Off The Field During Rain-hit Guwahati T20

Indian crowds are some of the most entertaining in the world and players love the enthusiasm that these fans show. While Guwahati barely hosts any international games, the city got a chance to host Virat Kohli and his men in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Sadly for the city, rain played a spoilsport and the match was called off without a ball being bowled.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly labels Harbhajan's iconic 2001 spell against Aus as 'love at first sight'

Harbhajan Singh lauds the Guwahati crowd

If one has ever witnessed a cricket match in India, they must have probably observed that the crowds seem to interact very well with current and former players whenever they are near the boundary ropes and close to the stands. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was a part of the match coverage, along with the just-retired cricketer Irfan Pathan, shared a video of the enthusiastic crowd at Guwahati. Bhajji showed a few of his dance moves to the crowd as they showed enthusiasm towards the two cricketers. Irfan Pathan hyped up the crowd as well before the two cricketers shared a brotherly handshake. Harbhajan lauded the crowd for their enthusiasm and support to the team in a situation where they could have easily been upset.

ALSO READ | "What wrong has Suryakumar done?" Harbhajan Singh questions Indian selection committee

Ind vs SL: India look to finally open their account against SL

India will be looking forward to taking on Sri Lanka as the countdown to the T20 World Cup has begun. The tournament starts in ten months and every T20I match will count from now on. The first match at Guwahati was spoiled by the rains as two wet patches were left on both ends of the playing surface. India will now face Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Indore on Tuesday. After this, the teams will move on to play the final T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh wishes Irfan Pathan a great 2nd innings; labels him a 'Champion Bowler'

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh condemns Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack, asks Imran Khan to take action