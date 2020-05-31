Irfan Pathan Reveals Rahul Dravid's Words Of Motivation After India's 2007 WC Debacle

Irfan Pathan went on to reveal former Indian captain, Rahul Dravid's motivational words post their disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign. The Men In Blue were regarded as one of the strong favourites to win the coveted trophy that year but a shocking loss at the hands of minnows Bangladesh and then against Sri Lanka in their must-win final group match brought curtains down on their campaign despite registering a huge win over Bermuda.

'This is not the end of the world'

During an interview with a daily publication, Irfan went on to say that three days after India were knocked out of the 2007 World Cup, all the players were seen sitting in a room deeply dejected and that is when Rahul Dravid called them all as they went to watch a Hollywood movie '300'. Recollecting Dravid's words of motivation, Pathan mentioned that the ex-skipper had told him that it was not the end of the world.

Rahul then told the left-arm seamer that he played a lot of cricket and will play more in the future as well. 'Jammy' further added that it was bad that India lost but he (Irfan) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will go on and play a lot of cricket for India. Furthermore, the Baroda all-rounder added that Dravid's words made them all feel like they were not dead and still alive.

While speaking about the all the captains he has played under in his 10-year career, Pathan said that Dravid's captaincy was indeed a special one. He said that while Sourav Ganguly was his first captain who had backed him a lot, spin legend Anil Kumble could have captained a lot more games for India, and, MS Dhoni has achieved everything, he loved playing under Rahul Dravid.

Justifying the same, Irfan said that there was proper communication under Dravid's captaincy. At the same time, he also added that many do not speak about the ex-skipper's captaincy and that the Indian team have created a world record while chasing targets under him.

