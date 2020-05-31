Hardik Pandya Announces 'wife' Natasa Stankovic's Pregnancy, Shares Pic With Baby Bump

Hardik Pandya has announced the 'good news' through his Instagram account on Sunday as he shared a picture of Natasa Stankovic with a baby bump. That's not all! He also shared a picture of the wedding ceremony which was elusive to his fans and followers all over the world. Hardik posted candid photos on social media and revealed the news of the pregnancy through the caption.

He announced, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better 😊 Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes 🙏"

Have a look:

Netizens woke up in the new decade with the news of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya's engagement to Serbian model and actor Nataša Stanković on January 1 this year. The duo had been on their year-end vacation to Dubai and returned home as a betrothed couple much to the shock of netizens and his family. The couple has posted several loved-up pictures with each other ever since through their respective Instagram accounts.

With special plans in his mind on New Year's Day earlier this month, the Indian all-rounder chartered a yacht in Dubai, brought a few of his friends together and, along with some music, got down on one knee to propose to his lady love Natasa. Pictures and videos of the same were shared by the duo creating ripples on the Internet. since their engagement, The duo has become somewhat of a sensation among netizens as their photos and updates often take the internet by a storm.

It all began when...

The speculation about their alleged love-affair began when Hardik Pandya and Natasa posted similar pictures from the former's swanky red car. Excited fans took to the comment section to ask if the duo were 'together'. Their post came days after the Serbian actress posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'best friend' Pandya.

