Irfan Pathan Recalls WC 2019 Loss, Says India Should Plan Well For ICC Tournaments

Irfan Pathan has said that an unsettled middle-order cost India the 2019 World Cup that was played in England & Wales last year. The Men In Blue were one of the strong contenders to win the coveted trophy after having topped the league by winning seven of their nine matches. However, chasing a modest total of 240 in the semi-final against New Zealand, India were reduced to 5/3 and then 24/4 as they eventually went on to lose the contest by 18 runs despite valiant knocks from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order.

'We need to have better planning': Irfan Pathan

While interacting on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Pathan went on to say that India must make sure that they have better planning going into the International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies (tournaments) and going into the World Cup.

Recalling the 2019 World Cup, the veteran all-rounder mentioned that it was planned badly. He then added that India has resources, players, fitness, and everything to be a world champion.

Furthermore, the Baroda cricketer also added the only thing the Men In Blue was lacking is that there was no number four batsman just before the World Cup as well and at the same time, they were also struggling with having a proper eleven.

Since the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph, India have failed to win a major ICC trophy. In fact, they have made it to semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (World T20 2014, ICC Champions Trophy 2017) but have never succeeded in going all the way.

Dhoni & Jadeja's heroics that went in vain

When India were on the verge of a humiliating defeat at 92/6 chasing a modest total of 240, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja resurrected India's run chase with a 116-run stand for the seventh-wicket. The two middle-order batsmen brought their team to the cusp of victory. Just when it looked like Team India would register a famous win and reach their fourth World Cup final, Jadeja was dismissed by Trent Boult in the quest of going for big shots to match up with the asking rate.

However, it was not over until Dhoni was out in the middle and it appeared that he would repeat the heroics of that 2011 final at the Wankhede Stadium. He hit a delivery off Lockie Ferguson for six which ignited the Indian hopes. Unfortunately, on the following delivery, he was run out by a sharp throw from Martin Guptill after replays showed that the ex-skipper failed to make his ground. His run-out triggered the end of India's resistance as they suffered an 18-run loss to exit from the quadrennial event.

