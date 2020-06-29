'Would Have Loved To Play Under Virat Kohli's Captaincy': Irfan Pathan Explains Why

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed that he would have 'loved' to play under skipper Virat Kohli. The coveted all-rounder has played under several captains including the likes of Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and even Rahul Dravid. Pathan believes that the current Indian skipper is the true definition of a 'leader.'

Speaking at an Instagram live session with ESPNCricinfo, Pathan stated that he would've loved to play under Virat Kohli's captaincy as he is the kind of skipper who backs his players. He added that Kohli 'goes out of the way' to back his players and is actually the definition of what a leader is.

'Most under-rated cricketer'

Recently, the Baroda-lad also stated that former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid is the most under-rated cricketer. “Most, most, the most underrated cricketer in the world. Dravid was 100 per cent a great captain. He was very clear on whatever he wanted from the team", said Irfan during an Instagram live video chat show ‘Beyond the Field'.

“Every captain has their way. There are captains who think differently, and Rahul Dravid was also one captain who thought differently, but he was very clear in his communication. He would tell ‘this is your role and you have to work accordingly", the veteran all-rounder added. Dravid is one of the few batsmen to have scored over 10,000 runs in both Test and One Day International Cricket.

