"Remembered How To Hold The Bat," Quips Steve Smith As He Hits The Nets After 3 Months

Just as international cricket eyes resumption with upcoming Test series between England and West Indies, cricketers have been gearing up and commencing outdoor training gradually post the COVID forced break. Following Rohit Sharma, Australia's ace batsman Steve Smith hit the nets on Monday as he had his first outing in the past three months. Sharing his picture after practice, the Australian quipped that he 'remembered' how to hold the bat.

CA announces summer schedule

Cricket Australia has announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, CA CEO Kevin Roberts has also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. However, apart from the highlighted series of the summer, Australia will resume international cricket with an ODI series commencing from August 9, as per schedule.

READ | David Warner Picks The Best Batsman Among Batting Megastars Virat Kohli & Steve Smith

The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

'As much as international cricket possible'

"While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combating the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21," former CA CEO Roberts had said in a statement while announcing the schedule.

READ | Atherton Awaits India's Game-plan For Steve Smith; Lauds Rohit Sharma's Fluid Strokeplay

The Australian Cricket Board CEO also highlighted that it is not yet clear if crowds will be able to attend the matches or whether it would be played in empty stadiums. Roberts added that if it is not possible for crowds to fill the stadium, they have a 'solid blueprint' in place. The traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests are scheduled to follow. CA has also scheduled the upcoming T20 World Cup, however, the fate of the much-anticipated event lies with the ICC meeting later in July.

READ | Steve Smith Better Than Virat Kohli And SRH Captain Kane Williamson: Mohammad Nabi