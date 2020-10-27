Irfan Pathan's Match-winning Spell In 2007 World T20 Final Recalled By ICC: Watch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a nostalgic video to commemorate one of the greatest spells by former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan. On the 36th Irfan Pathan birthday occasion, the governing body posted a special video of his magical spell against Pakistan that helped India win the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup. Almost 13 years to the day, Pathan took 3 wickets at the World T20 2007 final to help India clinch the title.

Irfan Pathan took three wickets and gave away just one boundary in his brilliant spell in the 2007 Men's @t20worldcup final 👏



On his birthday, watch the performance that made @IrfanPathan the Player of the Match and helped India lift the trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VzyaxjGEUH — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2020

ICC leads Irfan Pathan birthday wishes

In the video tribute from the ICC, the left-arm pacer, aged 23 back then, can be seen bowling his second over in the game. Pakistan were at 76 for 4 at the end of the 11th over, chasing 157. The required run-rate had risen to more than 10 per over - still achievable considering he depth in Pakistan's batting lineup. With Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq on the crease, the game was setting up to be a tight one, as the occasion demanded.

Having bowled an already fantastic over, where he had only given away five runs, Pathan looked confident as he came on for his second. And his effect was felt immediately. After two dot balls, Shoaib Malik became Pathan's first victim of the day. A mistimed pull shot led to Malik being caught over midwicket.

Just one wide ball later, Pathan struck again, this time, taking on the new batsman at the crease, Shahid Afridi. Afridi's wicket proved to be costly to the Pakistan side, but not as much as anticipated. After a few quiet overs, Pakistan's new batsman Yasir Arafat hit Pathan for a four. The required run-rate had crept up to 13.5, and looking to play with intent, Arafat became Pathan's third scalp of the day off his last ball.

Pakistan did go gently, putting up a great fight for the title win. In the end, in one the most thrilling moments of cricketing history, young, new captain MS Dhoni called up Joginder Sharma to bowl the last over. 6 runs were needed from 4 balls after Misbah had hit Sharma for a six off the third ball. At 152/9 Misbah tried to end the game with a 6, but went straight up and into the hands of Sreesanth. Pathan's figures of 4-0-16-3 earned him the Player of the Match award at the end of the night, for his undeniable match-winning spell. Shahid Afridi was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

I will remember this special day till my last https://t.co/U0HDm5Sc2S changed the indian cricket in terms of what followed the next https://t.co/7ZI30SkqVO was a complete team effort thru out the tournament. #t20worldcup #champion pic.twitter.com/5BFM34Boac — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Irfan Pathan net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Pathan's net worth is around ₹51 crore. This includes his properties around the country, and his earning from endorsements as well as his earning from his cricket playing days. Pathan is currently a mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir domestic side.

Disclaimer: The above Irfan Pathan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Irfan Pathan Twitter

