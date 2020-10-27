Dream11 IPL 2020: Warner And Co. Unlikely To Make Playoffs After Punjab And Rajasthan Wins

The Hyderabad franchise have had a mixed Dream11 IPL 2020 so far as they have failed to put in consistent performances. The Orange Army have played 11 matches, having won 4 and lost 7. They still have 3 matches remaining and they need to win all three to qualify for the playoffs.

David Warner's side needs to topple top three teams of Dream11 IPL 2020 to qualify for playoffs?

Each game for Hyderabad is now a do-or-die fixture because 12 points aren't enough for them the get through. However, even if they end up with 14 points, they will need other results to go their way to make it to the playoffs as four other teams can still get to 16 or more points. However, if results turn out in such a way that teams get through with 14 points, the Hyderabad franchise holds the upper hand due to a superior net run-rate (+0.029).

Hyderabad are currently at the penultimate spot in the Dream11 IPL points table with 8 points to their name. David Warner's men are all set to lock horns with Delhi in Match 47 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, October 27. The Hyderabad vs Delhi live action will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST). They need to beat Delhi at any cost as a loss in this fixture will bring an end to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. David Warner, who turned 34 on Tuesday, will also try to make his team inspired with the fact that they beat Delhi in their first fixture this season.

Moreover, even if Hyderabad manage to beat Delhi, they have a mammoth task ahead of them to beat southern rivals Bangalore (October 31) and current table-toppers Mumbai (November 3), who have been two out of the three best sides of the competition so far. David Warner's men will need to step up their game if they are to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.

The Men in Orange are heavily reliant on their openers and time and again we have seen their vulnerable middle-order being exposed. The senior members of the side like David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey will need to rise to the occasion to ensure that they win the remaining three matches and give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

SOURCE: HYDERABAD IPL TEAM TWITTER

