On Valentine's Day, Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates His 'first Love' In The Nets

ICC Hall of Famer & Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar did not shy away from celebrating Valentine's Day with his "first love", and without no doubt, it is indeed cricket. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to post a video of himself batting in the nets, waving around his own favourite magic wand, drowned in his first love. Fans got to see the return of God to his arena during the bushfire charity match as he faced Australia's Perry for one over. The fine strikes and the boundary off the first ball showed that Sachin Tendulkar still had the fire burning inside him. The star will be seen more in action soon, with the Road Safety World series scheduled to begin in March, which will see him square of with legends of the game from around the world including Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes and many more.

READ | KTS Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sachin celebrates Valentine's Day with his love

READ | Sourav Ganguly Stuns Instagram With Special Desi Look On Valentines Day

Sachin bats after more than half a decade

Sachin Tendulkar was seen in his batting avatar during the Bushfire Bash charity game at the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. What delighted one all was that the Master Blaster was seen batting after five-and-a-half years. The bowler who bowled to him was star Australian women's team all-rounder and world champion Ellyse Perry.

READ | Lahore Qalandars Vs MCC Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

''Five-and-a-half-years since the great man has had a hit out in the middle and he is facing Perry steaming in. And he just works it off the hip nicely. Oh, God! (due to a misfield at fine-leg) and it's through the gap and Tendulkar is away with the boundary'', said the commentators on air.

After facing Ellyse Perry, Sachin Tendulkar said that he was more nervous than the Australian pacer. He was not sure if he was going to connect the ball with his bat or not. Sachin Tendulkar also said that post his net session, he took some throwdowns to get ready for the challenge. However, he was still not sure if the ball will make contact with his bat in the game. Tendulkar accepted to bat despite nursing a shoulder injury.

READ | SA Vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details