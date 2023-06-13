Is MS Dhoni Retiring? Chennai Super Kings' Emotional Tweet Leaves Fans Puzzled

Why you're reading this: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in a rain-curtailed IPL 2023 final to win the title for a record-equalling fifth time. With this, CSK became the most successful team in the tournament's history surpassing Mumbai Indians. Both CSK and MI have won five titles each but the former has played more IPL finals.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni can be dubbed the most successful captain in IPL history with five titles and as many runners-up finishes.

Dhoni is the seventh-highest all-time run-scorer in the IPL with 5082 runs in 250 matches.

The 41-year-old is the only player in the tournament's history to feature in 250 games.

Is MS Dhoni retiring from the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday shared a cryptic post on social media, suggesting Dhoni might have played his last IPL season for the franchise. The video features several major moments of Dhoni from the recently-concluded season. The fans were left breathless, eagerly seeking answers on Dhoni's retirement plans from the franchise.

Here's how fans reacted to the post

Thala stepping down from Captaincy? — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) June 13, 2023

Don't tell me he announced his retirement pic.twitter.com/kUgg2c1Ff1 — Ayãn ✨ (@wayward_ayan) June 13, 2023

What kind of this emotional video on this time ..?

Bro don't do this i am not ready for this — Bhupesh🦁 (@MskkianBhupesh) June 13, 2023

At First I thought it was a retirement post💀 — PikaChu (@CricAni7) June 13, 2023

It has been over two weeks since the conclusion of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Chennai witnessed a storybook ending. Throughout IPL 2023, the cricketing world had been eagerly awaiting the answer to one burning question: Would Dhoni retire at the end of the season?

When he triumphantly lifted the trophy, he was directly asked about his plans for IPL 2024 by commentator Harsha Bhogle. Dhoni's response, a suspenseful 'retirement' remark, sent the crowd in Ahmedabad into a frenzy. He said that he would return to play in IPL 2024 as a special gift for his fans, provided he is fully prepared to do so.

