DESTINY'S CHILD: How MS Dhoni just goes on to win and win despite numerous obstacles

India legend and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni needs no introduction for what he has achieved in his career and also has fans all over the globe. Dhoni has yet again proved his legacy by winning the Indian Premier League title for the fifth time while leading CSK. However, at one point when the Chennai captain got out for a golden duck and the fans saw raw disappointment on his face while he was sitting in the dressing room, it looked like his team will lose the match. But, 'destiny' wanted something else and it was Ravindra Jadeja who finished the match and took his team over the line in one of the most memorable finishes to an IPL match.

MS Dhoni and his connection with 'Destiny'

MS Dhoni however has a true connection with 'destiny' and there have been many instances and incidents in his cricketing career when he and his team have come out of almost losing scenarios to win matches. It is just not matches but even big tournaments where MSD has led his team to a title while being underdogs.

Be it the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, when while defending 158, Misbah Ul Haq was smashing the Indian bowlers all over the ground and looked like taking his team to victory. The Indian team just needed one wicket to win but Misbah almost turned the game around with his innings. However, out of nowhere, Misbah played an uncharacteristic scoop shot which landed straight into the hands of Sreesanth, and as 'destiny' had it, Team India became world champions while being underdogs in the tournament.

Not just in international cricket, MS Dhoni continued to achieve success even in the Indian Premier League. IPL 2010 is also a historic moment in MS Dhoni's life as CSK was on the verge of getting knocked out in the league stages. The team had qualified in both the playoffs of the previous seasons and now needed to win all the remaining matches in the tournament. In a must-win game against King XI Punjab (now PBKS), while chasing down 193, MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs. His two sixes off Irfan Pathan is still a moment replayed on television screens. The most strange thing was seeing a normally calm Dhoni getting super pumped up after the win. Dhoni understood the importance of the moment as it changed the whole complexion of the tournament. CSK, who were on the verge of getting knocked out, rose up to win the tournament for the first time in history.

Dhoni takes matters into his own hands at 2011 World Cup in India

The list is very long but the most memorable incident was the 2011 ODI World Cup final when Team India was chasing 275 vs Sri Lanka. India had lost most of the top batters early including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. The Lankan team was high on confidence and was putting the pressure back on the Indian team. This was the time when MS Dhoni surprised everyone as he promoted himself up the order in place of in-form Yuvraj Singh. Till now he had not been able to score runs with the bat in the tournament but, he believed in himself that he can play a special innings on the biggest stage in world cricket. Though crores of Indian people are witnesses to the World Cup 2011 final, this was one moment that changed the whole course of the game and Team India lifted the World Cup after 28 years.

The miracle of Ishant

Even in the 2013 Champions Trophy, it looked Team India would lose the final to England with Morgan and Bopara looking in good form. Ishant Sharma, who had gone for plenty in the earlier stage, was handed the ball by Dhoni. And it proved to be yet another 'masterstroke' by a man who made it a habit of defying the odds. Ishant removed Bopara and Morgan in the same over and it resulted in India finally becoming the sole winner of the Champions Trophy title

Not just his captaincy, Dhoni has also played a major part with the gloves behind the wickets. Rather than being a captain Dhoni is a fabulous wicketkeeper, one such instance when it was not his captaincy that won Team India the match, it was his lightning speed behind the stumps which took the Indian team home.

The famous sprint and run-out

Team India had lost a one-sided match against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World and needed to win at any cost against Bangladesh. The Super 10 match was a close encounter and they needed two runs off the three balls. Everyone in the stadium and watching at home would have thought that the match was lost. Even Mushfiqur Rahim had started to celebrate on the third ball. But again 'Destiny' had other plans. First, Rahim got out, then Mahmudullah was dismissed. And now, it was Hardik Pandya's responsibility to save a single off the last ball, and in front of him was Shuvagata Hom. Shuvagata missed the ball bowled by Hardik and ran for a single, the ball was collected by Dhoni, and rather than hitting a direct hit, he ran like 'Usain Bolt' and ran the batsman out to get India to victory. Bangladesh needed 3 off 2 balls with two-set batsmen on the crease. But then calamity struck for them and 3 wickets fell in the next three balls and Dhoni's run-out became a cult moment in cricket folklore.

When fortune certainly shined on Dhoni

While MS Dhoni's connection with destiny has not only favoured him but also his team. During the 2017 ODI series against Sri Lanka, India needed 237 to win. But they were reduced to 131/7 till the 22nd over and MS Dhoni was the only recognised batsman left. All looked lost for India with only 'Abhi Dhoni baaki hai' as the only hope. While Dhoni was batting on 29, he faced a ball from Vishwa Fernando which hit his pads and went on to hit the stumps, but bad luck for Sri Lanka the bails didn't come off. It was a fortuitous moment and it resulted in India saving their only hope. At last, Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck a 100-run partnership and took their team home.

Even in IPL 2023 final, Dhoni came to the crease when CSK needed 22 off 14 balls. It was the perfect moment for Dhoni to provide his trademark finishing touch. But he got out on the first ball and in no time, the match turned against CSK. Dhoni looked distraught by the moment of getting out at such a crucial point. It also took the momentum away from CSK. It boiled down to 10 runs off 2 balls for CSK to win with Mohit Sharma bowling yorkers for fun. Even CSK fans thought the match was lost. But as again 'Destiny' had it, Jadeja rose to the occasion and struck the two magical blows to GT. CSK won their fifth IPL title and it proved to be a fairytale campaign for Dhoni.

A gambler with a Midas touch

It is not at all undermine the cricketing genius of Dhoni, who has time and time again proved to be always one step ahead of his opponents. It is not only his cricketing skills had earned him almost a 'deity' status in India but his constant gambles, which often than not turn out to be right (Eg. Kieron Pollard wicket in in IPL 2010 final). You cannot achieve anything without taking risks, Dhoni perfectly epitomises that. He is a gambler with a Midas touch.

There is a famous saying that 'Fortune favours the brave' and it is now very clear that destiny certainly has big plans for the 'Lion' of CSK, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.