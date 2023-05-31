How A Phone Call From MS Dhoni Made Retired Cricket Legend Join CSK Ahead Of IPL 2023

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo penned down a heartfelt letter for the Chennai Super Kings franchise, a day after the MS Dhoni-led side lifted their fifth Indian Premier League title. Having announced his retirement from IPL, IPL 2023 saw Bravo join his former franchise as a coaching staff. Shedding his thoughts after the title triumph, Bravo revealed how a phone call from the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming paved the way for his new role at a team where he holds legendary status in.

“Where do I begin! A year ago when I decided to announce my retirement from IPL cricket it was a sad moment but at the same time I was grateful for a successful IPL career. As fate would have it I received a phone call from @chennaiipl captain @mahi7781 and head coach Stephen Fleming @stephen__fleming_ who invited me to be a part of the coaching staff. I had no doubt in my mind that this was the direction I wanted to take my new cricketing career,” said Dwayne Bravo.

Dwayne Bravo - The second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

The second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Bravo further revealed how the sea of fans supporting the MS Dhoni-led motivated him as an individual. “To our fans who supported us throughout the entire season you all are the real champions. Everywhere we go and at every game there was always a sea of yellow; thank you always for your continued support and love”.

Dwayne Bravo - The youngest member of the CSK coaching staff

The 39-year-old then thanked the Chennai Super Kings franchise for making him a part of what turned out to be one of the most memorable seasons in the marquee T20 league. “To my team; a big congratulations on this great victory and what I consider one the most memorable seasons in IPL cricket. To the coaching staff thank you for embracing me, I cannot say thank you enough. As one of the youngest members of the coaching staff it has been a huge learning process for me but I’m enjoying every second of it,” he added.

Bravo then mentioned CSK players like Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesh Theekshana, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar among others, hailing them for their hard work and dedication. Concluding the note, Bravo added, “This experience as a first-time coach has only reinforced what I truly believe is my God calling and purpose in life; to use my gift to inspire others and positively impact and enrich other people lives and I promise that’s what I’m going to do. As I enjoy this moment; I remain grateful,I remain humbled by all these opportunities and blessings. This is only the beginning”.