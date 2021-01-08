Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill End India's THIS 11-year-old Jinx In Test Cricket

Rohit Sharma made a return to India’s playing XI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). While the opening batsman scored only 26 runs at the top of the order, he consumed 77 deliveries to see off the new ball and formed a 70-run stand with young Shubman Gill. During their partnership, the two cricketers unlocked a significant milestone which was previously breached by the opening duo of former openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill raise 70-run opening stand

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill match Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma batted for 27 overs during their opening partnership before the latter was done in by smart bowling from Josh Hazlewood. Before their 70-run foundation at the top, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were the last Indian opening pair to have played out more than 20 overs in a Test outside Asia. The former cricketers achieved the same against South Africa at Centurion in December 2010, i.e. 11 years ago.

This is the first time India's openers have lasted 20 overs in a Test outside Asia since Sehwag & Gambhir played out 29.3 overs in second innings in Centurion in Dec 2010 - 92 innings ago.#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 8, 2021

Interestingly, this was the first occasion where Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened together for India. In their maiden innings together itself, the duo batted out more overs than the previous four innings combined by Indian openers in the ongoing series Down Under. Twin failures each from Prithvi Shaw at the Adelaide Oval and Mayank Agarwal at the MCG saw the Indian openers collectively face just 8.5 overs in the first two Tests.

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

India finished Day 2 at 96-2, still trailing Australia’s total of 338 by another 242 runs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten at the crease. Earlier in the day, Steve Smith brought up his 27th Test ton to headline Australia’s first-innings total while Ravindra Jadeja was the star attraction for India with figures of 4-62. Here is a look at the entire highlights package from India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2.

India vs Australia live streaming details

Image source: cricket.com.au

