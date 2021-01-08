Rohit Sharma Becomes ONLY Player In International Cricket To Hit 100 Sixes Vs Australia

Rohit Sharma’s much-awaited comeback into the playing XI ended on an anti-climactic note for the Indian fans. After getting well-settled at 26, the newly-appointed Indian vice-captain pushed the ball back to Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood. Despite his short stay at the crease, the dynamic opening batsman unlocked a significant milestone, one that was yet to be achieved by any other cricketer in the world.

Rohit Sharma scored just 26 runs during his 77-ball stay at the crease. He struck three boundaries and a six before his dismissal ended India’s 70-run opening stand. The six he hit off the bowling of Nathan Lyon was also the 424th time Rohit Sharma has cleared the fence in international cricket.

Interestingly, 100 of Rohit Sharma’s overall 424 sixes came while facing Australia alone. He is currently the only cricketer in the world to do so, as he is 37 sixes ahead of second-placed Eoin Morgan. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is third on the list with 61 hits while Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are tied with 60 sixes each.

Rohit Sharma’s six off Nathan Lyon on Day 2 of SCG Test, watch video

Rohit Sharma sixes vs Australia

16 of Rohit Sharma sixes against Australia came on an eventful Bengaluru evening from November 2013. In a series-deciding 7th ODI between the two nations, the Indian opener dispatched Australian bowlers 16 times over the boundary ropes en route to slamming his maiden ODI double ton. Here is the entire highlights package of Sharma’s record-shattering 209-run knock.

Rohit Sharma career stats

The Rohit Sharma career stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Since his debut in 2007, the cricketer has represented his national side in 32 Tests, 224 ODIs and 108 T20Is to compile 14,055 runs. When it comes to sixes alone, Sharma is the third leading six-hitting batsmen in the world with 424 hits, behind the likes of Chris Gayle (534) and Shahid Afridi (476).

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates and live streaming details

India ended Day 2 at 96-2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batting at the crease. The visitors are still trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 338 by another 242 runs.

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played out at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

